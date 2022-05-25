QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 5.3%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) fell 5.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.46. 25,070 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 8,080,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a quick ratio of 48.57, a current ratio of 48.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45 and a beta of 7.90.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Holme sold 300,000 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.93, for a total value of $3,579,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 356,792 shares in the company, valued at $4,256,528.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fritz Prinz sold 156,200 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $2,630,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 861,026 shares of company stock worth $13,006,831 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in QuantumScape by 72.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,941 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in QuantumScape by 24.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,542 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the first quarter valued at about $377,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in QuantumScape by 77.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

