Quark Achieves Market Cap of $996,166.01 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. During the last seven days, Quark has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $996,166.01 and $79,452.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 279,798,125 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

