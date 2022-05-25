Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69.

Ralph Lauren has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 31.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $8.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.75 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $91.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $86.55 and a one year high of $135.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.72.

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.13. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to repurchase up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RL. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at about $40,466,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,688,097 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $557,228,000 after buying an additional 216,590 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 186.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $17,337,000 after buying an additional 99,525 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 58.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,855,000 after buying an additional 74,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 61.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 186,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,142,000 after buying an additional 70,684 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on RL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ralph Lauren from $116.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ralph Lauren from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.14.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

