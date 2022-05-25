Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th.

Raymond James has raised its dividend by an average of 12.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. Raymond James has a dividend payout ratio of 14.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Raymond James to earn $9.47 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

Shares of NYSE:RJF traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, hitting $90.63. 31,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,747. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $81.96 and a 12 month high of $117.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.07). Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.17% and a net margin of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Raymond James by 128.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 331,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,481,000 after acquiring an additional 186,725 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 26.4% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Raymond James by 14.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Raymond James by 74.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 347,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,205,000 after acquiring an additional 148,222 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter worth about $300,000. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RJF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

