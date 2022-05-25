Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Rayonier by 119.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rayonier alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Rayonier in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CAO April J. Tice sold 1,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total transaction of $77,256.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Douglas M. Long sold 1,400 shares of Rayonier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $59,654.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rayonier stock opened at $39.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14 and a beta of 0.83. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $45.87.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.87 million. Rayonier had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 15.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. This is a boost from Rayonier’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.00%.

Rayonier Profile (Get Rating)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.