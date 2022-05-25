Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLRE – Get Rating) shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.47 and last traded at $43.40. 9,706,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 8,120,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average is $47.41.

Get Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRE. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 5,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 32,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.