Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,382 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of O. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,566,000 after acquiring an additional 26,903 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Realty Income by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Realty Income by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,526,000 after acquiring an additional 276,573 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Realty Income by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.65. 62,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,853,309. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.03. Realty Income Co. has a 52-week low of $62.74 and a 52-week high of $75.40. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.10, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 290.20%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on O shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.