Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $42.03

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.03 and last traded at $42.03, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.03.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica from €47.00 ($50.00) to €44.00 ($46.81) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.13.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

