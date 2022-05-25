Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Regions Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70 billion. Regions Financial reported sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Regions Financial will report full-year sales of $6.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.72 billion to $6.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $7.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.04 billion to $7.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Regions Financial.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.27.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RF traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.43. The stock had a trading volume of 6,858,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,253,303. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $18.02 and a 1 year high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.33%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

