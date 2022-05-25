Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 20,991 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,069 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Manhattan Associates worth $25,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,824 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 309.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after purchasing an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANH stock opened at $114.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.82 and a beta of 1.89. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.58 and a 1 year high of $188.52.

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.16. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The business had revenue of $178.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MANH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.33.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

