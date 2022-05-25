Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its stake in shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,313,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 501,255 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $24,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Xperi by 6.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,773,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,463,000 after buying an additional 230,263 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Xperi by 43.2% during the third quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,346,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Xperi by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,254,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after buying an additional 18,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Xperi by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,213,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,949,000 after buying an additional 332,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Xperi by 8.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,026,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,343,000 after buying an additional 75,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Xperi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

XPER opened at $16.17 on Wednesday. Xperi Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $14.94 and a 12 month high of $22.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.56 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.49.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. Xperi had a positive return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.87 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -58.82%.

In other Xperi news, Director Laura Durr sold 5,000 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $78,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,026.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Xperi (Get Rating)

Xperi Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Licensing and Product. The Intellectual Property Licensing segment primarily licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.