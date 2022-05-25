ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ReneSola continues to benefit from a steady flow of contracts from domestic and international customers. It is currently expanding its business rapidly in international markets. As of Dec 31, 2021, RenSola had mid-to-late-stage projects of 728 MW in the United States. Also, its projects are under development in Florida, Pennsylvania, Illinois and California. It is committed to adding an incremental project pipeline to its core markets and expects it to reach 3 GW by the end of 2022 and also targets to grow its mid-to-late-stage pipeline to 5 GW by the end of 2024. It currently holds a strong solvency position. However, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year. A consistent trade war between the United States and China may have an adverse effect on its business, which has a presence in these nations.”

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SOL. StockNews.com downgraded ReneSola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on ReneSola from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

NYSE SOL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,211. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.90. ReneSola has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $10.70. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 2.27.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). ReneSola had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $22.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that ReneSola will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ReneSola by 143.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ReneSola in the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 39.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReneSola Ltd, through its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and sells solar power projects in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Solar Power Project Development, EPC Services, and Electricity Generation Revenue. The company also develops community solar gardens; and sells projects rights.

