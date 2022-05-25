Renishaw (OTCMKTS:RNSHF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $57.73

Renishaw plc (OTCMKTS:RNSHF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $57.73 and last traded at $57.73, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Renishaw from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 4,400 ($55.37) to GBX 4,600 ($57.88) in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Renishaw presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,122.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.28.

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

