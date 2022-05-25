Request (REQ) Trading Up 13.5% This Week

Request (REQ) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 25th. Request has a market cap of $123.88 million and approximately $12.56 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000418 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,650.03 or 1.00035055 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003375 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002183 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001687 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,846,320 coins. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

