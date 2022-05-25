Research Analysts Offer Predictions for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LXP)

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note issued on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis.

LXP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

LXP Industrial Trust stock opened at $11.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

In related news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $25,153.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,777.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 18,865 shares of company stock worth $210,075. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,231,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $272,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,716 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 6,778,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,929,830 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,662,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,455,000 after acquiring an additional 431,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,466,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

