Reviewing CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI) & Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI)

CV Sciences (OTCMKTS:CVSI – Get Rating) and Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CV Sciences and Guardion Health Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CV Sciences 0 2 0 0 2.00 Guardion Health Sciences 0 0 1 0 3.00

CV Sciences currently has a consensus price target of $0.17, indicating a potential upside of 282.88%. Guardion Health Sciences has a consensus price target of $0.60, indicating a potential upside of 310.96%. Given Guardion Health Sciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Guardion Health Sciences is more favorable than CV Sciences.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CV Sciences and Guardion Health Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CV Sciences $20.05 million 0.30 -$15.55 million ($0.13) -0.34 Guardion Health Sciences $7.23 million 1.24 -$24.75 million ($0.98) -0.15

CV Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Guardion Health Sciences. CV Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guardion Health Sciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of CV Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of CV Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Guardion Health Sciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CV Sciences and Guardion Health Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CV Sciences -74.52% -206.32% -66.75% Guardion Health Sciences -263.09% -33.56% -31.83%

Risk and Volatility

CV Sciences has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardion Health Sciences has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Guardion Health Sciences beats CV Sciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CV Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

CV Sciences, Inc. operates as a life science company in North America. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products and Specialty Pharmaceutical. The Consumer Products segment develops, manufactures, and markets plant-based dietary supplements and hemp-based cannabidiol (CBD) products under the PlusCBD, ProCBD, HappyLane, CV Acute, CV Defense, and PlusCBD Pet brand names in various health care sectors, including nutraceutical, beauty care, specialty foods, and pet products. It sells its products through its websites, internet sales, elect distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and select e-tailers. The Specialty Pharmaceutical segment focuses on developing and commercializing cannabinoids to treat medical indications. This segment is developing drug candidate CVSI-007 that combines CBD and nicotine in treatment of smokeless tobacco use and addiction. The company was formerly known as CannaVest Corp. and changed its name to CV Sciences, Inc. in January 2016. CV Sciences, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Diego, California.

Guardion Health Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma. It also provides MapcatSF, a medical device that measures the macular pigment optical density; CSV-1000 device that offers auto-calibrated tests to ensure the correct testing luminance and contrast levels; and CSV-2000, a digital standardized contrast sensitivity testing device, as well as develops, manufactures, and sells equipment and supplies for standardized vision testing under the VectorVision name for use by eye doctors in clinical trials, real-world vision evaluation, and industrial vision testing. In addition, the company develops ImmuneSF, a nutraceutical formulation, as well as a portfolio of nutraceutical products under the NutriGuard brand. Further, it distributes medical foods products through e-commerce in an online store, guardionhealth.com. Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

