Reviewing Omega Therapeutics (OMGA) & Its Rivals

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) is one of 255 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Omega Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Omega Therapeutics $140,000.00 -$68.28 million -0.48 Omega Therapeutics Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.06

Omega Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Omega Therapeutics. Omega Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.9% of Omega Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Omega Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Omega Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75 Omega Therapeutics Competitors 1665 5760 11401 210 2.53

Omega Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $19.25, indicating a potential upside of 744.30%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 121.24%. Given Omega Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Omega Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Omega Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Omega Therapeutics N/A -58.81% -36.39% Omega Therapeutics Competitors -4,587.78% -67.40% -30.70%

About Omega Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform is designed to coopt nature's operating system by harnessing the power of epigenetics, the mechanism for gene control and cell differentiation. The company is developing omega epigenomic controller (OEC) candidates to up-regulate the expression of HNF4a, a transcriptional master regulator as a potential way to restore liver-cell function in patients suffering from chronic liver diseases; to control the expression of genes that have been strongly linked to cell-growth inhibition in patients with diabetes and other conditions to restore the capacity for corneal regeneration; to down-regulate expression of the CXCL1, 2, 3, and IL-8 gene cluster; to control expression of genes implicated in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis to halt or reverse disease progression and improve disease outcomes; to down-regulate the expression of SFRP1, a protein that inhibits hair growth; and to treat non-small cell lung cancer and small cell lung cancer. It is also developing OTX-2002 to down-regulate c-Myc, an oncogene. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

