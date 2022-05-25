RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Plans Dividend of $0.07

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0658 per share on Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Shares of RIOCF opened at $17.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.45. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.63.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RIOCF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities raised their price objective on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. CIBC raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.22.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

