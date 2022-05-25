Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) will post earnings of $0.59 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.67. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $393.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.15 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

RBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

RBA stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.28. The company had a trading volume of 430,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,946. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $60.64. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $48.65 and a fifty-two week high of $76.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 36.90%.

In related news, CEO Ann Fandozzi acquired 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.25 per share, for a total transaction of $499,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 669.2% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.