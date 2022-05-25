Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 118,247 Shares of Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,247 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.87% of Mueller Industries worth $29,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.33, for a total transaction of $120,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,202.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott Jay Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total value of $142,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MLI traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.85. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,443. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.54. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $63.07.

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 43.71% and a net margin of 14.23%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Industries, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mueller Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

