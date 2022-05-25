Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 4,406 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $18,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,401,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 528,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,934,000 after buying an additional 208,100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,235,000 after purchasing an additional 191,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after purchasing an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter.

VHT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.32. 171,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,810. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $248.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.76. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $228.00 and a one year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

