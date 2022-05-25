Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 59.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,988 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $28,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,231,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,788,000 after purchasing an additional 803,958 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,850,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,258,000 after buying an additional 180,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after acquiring an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,991,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,253,000 after acquiring an additional 137,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,892,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,850,000 after purchasing an additional 174,278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VO traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,771. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.98 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

