Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,842 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $21,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,607,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,696,000 after purchasing an additional 262,636 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 151.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.33. 19,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,147,009. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $65.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

