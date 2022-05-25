Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 37.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,306 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,169 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $17,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,020,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,193.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,158,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,763,000 after buying an additional 1,991,386 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 33.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,474,726 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $393,993,000 after buying an additional 1,855,245 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,568,028 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,968,092,000 after buying an additional 1,572,694 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nomura reduced their target price on General Motors from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered General Motors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.30.

Shares of GM stock traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,746,953. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.81.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

