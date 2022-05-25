Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,545 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $19,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.38. 45,114 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,694,403. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $79.09 and a 12-month high of $95.17. The firm has a market cap of $204.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.52.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

