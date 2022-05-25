Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 143,172 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 244.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,630 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 143,172 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $17,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.96.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total transaction of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EOG traded up $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,590,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.13 and a 200 day moving average of $107.85. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $62.81 and a one year high of $132.35.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

About EOG Resources (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.