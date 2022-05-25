Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 337,732 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 1,070.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 337,732 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $26,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after buying an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $614,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,316,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,108,000 after purchasing an additional 242,730 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,814,516. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.18 and a 12-month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.84.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APO shares. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Apollo Global Management from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

