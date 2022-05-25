Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 200,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,183 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MBS ETF worth $21,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MBB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.32. 7,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,492. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.72. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $96.93 and a 12-month high of $108.83.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

iShares MBS ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.