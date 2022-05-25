Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rocket Lab USA Inc. offer end-to-end mission services which provide access to space for civil, defense and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform and is developing the Neutron launch vehicle. Rocket Lab USA Inc., formerly known as Vector Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Long Beach, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA to $6.50 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of 17.72.

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at 4.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Rocket Lab USA has a 1-year low of 4.33 and a 1-year high of 21.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is 9.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 33.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,339 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,171 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the first quarter worth $433,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 151.5% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 10,303 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the first quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,849 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

