Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

RMTI opened at $1.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Rockwell Medical has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $11.66.

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $16.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative return on equity of 474.88% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Medical will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMTI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Medical by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Medical by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 88,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Medical by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,957,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 758,400 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company that targets end-stage renal disease and chronic kidney disease with therapies and products for the treatment of iron deficiency and hemodialysis in the United States and internationally. The company offers Triferic Dialysate and Triferic AVNU, an iron therapy that replaces iron and maintains hemoglobin in dialysis patients without increasing iron stores.

