Rodgers Brothers Inc. Buys 1,025 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 530 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 18,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.29.

Shares of PSX stock traded up $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,404,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,385,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.52 and its 200-day moving average is $82.32. Phillips 66 has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $99.63. The company has a market capitalization of $47.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.