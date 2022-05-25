Rodgers Brothers Inc. Cuts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.58.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $100.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,877,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,161. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.97 and its 200 day moving average is $87.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.23. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $100.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.98%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

