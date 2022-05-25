Rodgers Brothers Inc. Decreases Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,221 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 10,765 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for 1.4% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 31.0% in the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 1,858,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,381,000 after purchasing an additional 440,101 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 491,456 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $25,536,000 after purchasing an additional 28,710 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,483 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 535,067 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,054 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $81,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,707. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. DZ Bank cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.24. 19,649,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,941,996. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.97. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $45.55 and a one year high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $215.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

