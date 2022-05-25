Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its position in United-Guardian, Inc. (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc. owned 2.14% of United-Guardian worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in United-Guardian in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000.

Shares of United-Guardian stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. 4,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,112. United-Guardian, Inc. has a one year low of $13.68 and a one year high of $26.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56. The company has a market capitalization of $89.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.09.

United-Guardian ( NASDAQ:UG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter. United-Guardian had a return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 30.50%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.57%. United-Guardian’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on United-Guardian in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

United-Guardian Company Profile

United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally. The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL line of water-based moisturizing and lubricating gel formulations; LUBRAJEL NATURAL consisting of natural ingredients for cosmetic use; LUBRAJEL MARINE; LUBRASIL II SB, a special formulation of LUBRAJEL in which silicone oil is incorporated into a LUBRAJEL base; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant that is used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; KLENSOFT, a surfactant, which is used in shampoos, shower gels, makeup removers, and other cosmetic formulations; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for skin creams, lotions, cleansers, and other cosmetics.

