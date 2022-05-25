Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $10.99 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,471 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 2.0% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $10,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock traded up $6.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $156.42. 7,883,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,032. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.94. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $145.51 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TGT shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Target from $293.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $289.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $275.00 to $205.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.72.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

