Rodgers Brothers Inc. Has $6.62 Million Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. decreased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Hologic accounts for approximately 1.2% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Hologic by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,025,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,674. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.52. Hologic had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 28.79%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jan Verstreken sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total value of $512,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,058,250.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean S. Daugherty sold 2,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.14, for a total value of $155,014.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Hologic to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Hologic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

