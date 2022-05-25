Rodgers Brothers Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Guggenheim raised their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PEP stock traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.97. The stock had a trading volume of 5,779,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,630,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.38.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

