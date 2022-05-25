Rodgers Brothers Inc. Sells 1,950 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. lowered its position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 72.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 12,974 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of National Grid by 21.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,633,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Grid by 2.9% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NGG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.00.

NGG traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.79. The stock had a trading volume of 407,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,194. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $59.53 and a twelve month high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.89.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $1.1573 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

