Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 5.7%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $87.87 and last traded at $88.82. 76,828 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 7,396,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on Roku from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Roku in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.92.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.71. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total transaction of $11,062,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total transaction of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 85,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,274. 15.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roku by 772.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,808,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,771,000 after buying an additional 2,486,100 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Roku by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,174,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,878,000 after buying an additional 2,057,633 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Roku by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,595,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,968,000 after buying an additional 1,131,757 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roku by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,914,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth $200,467,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

