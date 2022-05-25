Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,228 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 758 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,472 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $3.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.36. 4,409,595 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,494,857. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.26 and a 200 day moving average of $100.35. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

ROST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. OTR Global cut shares of Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

