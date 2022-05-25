Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Lowered to $85.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $119.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROST. TheStreet cut shares of Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $122.00 to $123.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $136.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of ROST opened at $77.61 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 1-year low of $69.75 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.03). Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 39.79%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 101.5% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,175 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Ross Stores by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 29,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 69,135 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,899,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 23,992 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 87.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

