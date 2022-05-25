Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.89% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on UPWK. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Upwork from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $16.42 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27. Upwork has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $64.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.81 and a beta of 1.84.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.10. Upwork had a negative net margin of 13.79% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $141.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upwork will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,405 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $28,128.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,977,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Harvey purchased 65,828 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,074,312.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 813,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,284,349.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,021 shares of company stock worth $961,135 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Upwork by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 620,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter worth $1,472,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth $450,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 21,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Upwork by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 524,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,629,000 after buying an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

