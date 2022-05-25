Ruler Protocol Hits Market Cap of $1,531.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Ruler Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1,531.30 and $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14,315.15 or 0.48171905 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 84.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.85 or 0.00056715 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00498089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00033443 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008765 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Coin Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

