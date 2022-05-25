Rune (RUNE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $62.00

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Rune has a total market capitalization of $584,484.78 and approximately $62.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rune has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Rune coin can currently be purchased for approximately $43.24 or 0.00145888 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13,793.53 or 0.46537429 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 83.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00060704 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001357 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.01 or 0.00499367 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00033437 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000283 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,603.60 or 1.40364746 BTC.

About Rune

Rune’s total supply is 13,517 coins. Rune’s official Twitter account is @RuneFarm

Buying and Selling Rune

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

