Russel Metals Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUSGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of TSE:RUS opened at C$31.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$32.90. Russel Metals has a 52 week low of C$29.38 and a 52 week high of C$37.57. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.92.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RUS. Standpoint Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (up previously from C$39.00) on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Russel Metals in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$36.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$37.00 to C$38.50 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Russel Metals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$39.61.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

