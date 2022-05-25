Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Receives $27.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUTH. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.22. 351,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,390. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $556.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.48.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group ( NASDAQ:RUTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $126.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 44.09%.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. Hill Path Capital LP increased its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 206.3% during the fourth quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,731,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,360,000 after buying an additional 1,839,938 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,854,884 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,912,000 after purchasing an additional 483,143 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 856,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 448,423 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the first quarter worth about $5,704,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18,423.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 240,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,509,000 after purchasing an additional 239,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

