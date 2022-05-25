Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.56.

A number of research firms recently commented on RYAN. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryan Specialty Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE RYAN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.82. The company had a trading volume of 423,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,311. Ryan Specialty Group has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $42.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Ryan Specialty Group ( NYSE:RYAN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Ryan Specialty Group had a return on equity of 61.16% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $378.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Group will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ryan Specialty Group news, President Timothy William Turner sold 352,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $13,014,519.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Group in the first quarter valued at about $934,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Ryan Specialty Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty Group in the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Ryan Specialty Group by 833.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 43,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 624,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,205,000 after acquiring an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.09% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

