S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) Receives $625.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

S4 Capital plc (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $625.00.

SCPPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 685 ($8.62) to GBX 625 ($7.86) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of SCPPF stock opened at $3.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.28. S4 Capital has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

