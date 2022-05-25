Safe 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $297,903.00 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 25th. Safe has a market capitalization of $570.08 million and $297,903.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $27.36 or 0.00092718 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000538 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 45.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Safe

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.