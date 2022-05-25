Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,624 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,325 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,789,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 372,747 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $101,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 719.0% during the third quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 203,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $55,113,000 after purchasing an additional 178,392 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 34,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,026 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares in the company, valued at $4,991,596. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total transaction of $452,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,735 shares of company stock worth $27,308,217. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.20.

NYSE CRM opened at $156.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.47. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

